Aurora Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Aurora man was charged attempted murder on Friday after a crash in Jefferson County last Wednesday.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m., when deputies from the Jefferson and Ripley County Sheriff’s Offices responded to a crash on US 421.

Police say 46-year-old Larry W. Webster II’s truck rear-ended another vehicle. Investigators say when the other driver got out of their vehicle, Webster then intentionally struck the vehicle a second time, hitting the person standing next to it before driving off. The injured driver was taken to a hospital.

Officers soon found Webster’s truck abandoned in Ripley County and found him walking nearby. When deputies arrested Webster, a fight broke out that resulted in an Indiana State Trooper being injured. The Trooper was treated at a hospital and released. Webster was also taken to two different hospitals for treatment before being taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

