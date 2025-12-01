Money Mondays | Finish the Year Strong

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

Financial expert Dave Anderson, also known as “the business bully,” joined the crew to deliver a powerful message for the final month of the year. Anderson challenged the common mindset of waiting until January to get serious about finances, declaring December a critical time for financial breakthroughs. Rooted in faith and practical strategy, his advice provided listeners with a clear roadmap to end the year on a high note.

Anderson is dismantling the idea that December is a “throwaway month.” He passionately argued that it’s not a time to cool down but rather the “closing round” where winners are made. While many are tempted to postpone their goals until after the holidays, Anderson explained that this is precisely when opportunities arise. Companies are finalizing budgets and decision-makers are motivated to hit their targets. He urged listeners to avoid handing the new year the same old problems and instead use this time to plug financial leaks, raise their value, and realign their goals. As he put it, “December is not downtime. It’s decision time.”

Anderson emphasizes that while making money is one part of the equation, local policies and leaders often determine how much of that money you get to keep. He encouraged the community to be actively involved in local politics, not by focusing on party affiliation, but by understanding the platforms and policies that will directly affect their wallets. This engagement is crucial for protecting and growing family wealth.

When asked for actionable steps to finish the year strong, Anderson offered three key strategies. First, he advised listeners to conduct a thorough audit of their year, keeping what works and cutting what doesn’t. Second, he stressed the importance of precision over “vibes,” urging everyone to budget meticulously and know where every dime is going. Finally, he called for immediate action with his third point: execute early. “Momentum isn’t something you find in January,” Anderson stated. “It’s something you build in December.” By moving now, individuals can build the momentum needed to enter the new year with power and purpose.

