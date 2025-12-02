Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison Announces Retirement

Greg Garrison (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Hamilton County Prosecutor Greg Garrison announced that he will retire from his position later this month.

In a news release sent out Tuesday, Garrison said that his retirement will be effective Dec. 20, citing recent health concerns.

“Serving this community has been the greatest honor of my career,” Garrison said. “I have encountered health concerns that make it imperative that I act with deliberate speed in wrapping up my work.”

Garrison, who was elected as Hamilton County’s prosecutor in November 2022, previously served as a deputy prosecutor in Marion County. He was also a radio talk show host.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Josh Kocher will serve in the interim role following Garrison’s retirement.

