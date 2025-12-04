Listen Live
Fishers Police Finish Amazon Deliveries After Arresting Driver

The Fishers Police Department said after an Amazon driver was arrested, a few of their officers completed the remaining deliveries.

Published on December 4, 2025

Fishers Police Department
A Fishers police officer delivers an Amazon package (Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police officers took it upon themselves to finish making Amazon deliveries after a company driver was arrested.

According to the Fishers Police Department, the delivery driver refused to pull over when an officer was trying to conduct a traffic stop on Wednesday. Police said the Amazon driver drove off, crashed the vehicle, and then tried to run away from officers before they were caught and arrested.

Officers ended up finding dozens of undelivered packages inside the Amazon vehicle. They decided to personally deliver the packages to Fishers residents and finish the route.

“Our officers took the time to deliver nearly 50 packages themselves,” Fishers PD said in a social media post. “This is just another example of their dedication to serving our community in every way they can.”

