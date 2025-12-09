Gayle King Leaving ‘CBS Mornings’ in 2026

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Veteran journalist and television host Gayle King has announced that she will be stepping away from her long-standing role in broadcast television, marking the end of an era for morning news viewers. Best known for her work on CBS Mornings, King became one of the most respected and recognizable faces in American journalism.

During her time at CBS, King was praised for her thoughtful interview style, emotional intelligence, and ability to handle complex conversations with empathy and clarity. She conducted numerous high-profile interviews that shaped national conversations, ranging from political figures to celebrities and cultural leaders.

While King has not ruled out future projects, she stated that her decision to leave was rooted in a desire to explore new opportunities and focus on personal goals. Fans and colleagues alike have shared messages of gratitude and admiration for her decades of dedication to truthful, impactful storytelling.

As she turns the page to a new chapter, King’s influence on journalism and television remains undeniable, and her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of broadcasters.

