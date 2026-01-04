Listen Live
Putnam County Traffic Stop Ends in Cocaine Bust

Published on January 4, 2026

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A routine safety check on I-70 turned into one of the largest drug busts in recent memory Saturday afternoon.

An Indiana State Police trooper stopped a blue semi tractor-trailer near the 41-mile marker in Putnam County for what was supposed to be a standard inspection, but things quickly took a turn.

The trooper noticed several red flags while talking to the men inside, and after a police K9 alerted to the vehicle, investigators searched it. They found 309 pounds of cocaine stashed in the sleeper area, a haul worth an estimated $7 million.

The vehicle was heading from Missouri to Richmond, Indiana, before it was intercepted. Two California men, 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 30-year-old Jasveer Singh, are now in the Putnam County Jail facing felony dealing charges.

