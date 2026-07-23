Police shootings require community cooperation to prevent, with anonymous tips a way to report without fear.

Tracking the source of a widespread diarrhea outbreak is a complex challenge requiring more expertise and resources.

The rising popularity of flag football raises questions about potential financial incentives and scholarship opportunities.

Community Connection – July 23, 2026, Tina Cosby with Open Lines producer Eric G and Danny Bridges – Sports

Community Connection: A Conversation on Police-Community Relations and More

In a thought-provoking episode of Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and Eric dive into a range of topics, from police-community relations to the latest on the explosive diarrhea outbreak. The conversation is as engaging as it is informative, with the hosts tackling complex issues with sensitivity and nuance.

One of the most striking moments in the episode comes when the hosts discuss the recent police shooting in the east side of Indianapolis. “You just can’t do this,” Tina says, expressing her frustration with the senseless violence. “Who in their right mind would start shooting at police officers who are just trying to help?” Eric adds, “It’s just not one of the things that should happen.”

The hosts also discuss the importance of community involvement in preventing such incidents. “We need the community to step up and help us out,” Eric says, quoting the chief’s plea for assistance. “If people are afraid to speak up, retaliation is a concern, but anonymous tips can be a way to report suspicious activity without fear of retribution.”

The conversation then shifts to the topic of the explosive diarrhea outbreak, which has spread to 41 states. Tina and Eric discuss the challenges of tracking the source of the outbreak, with Tina noting that “it feels like a Keystone cop situation” due to the lack of expertise and resources. “We’re spreading, and they thought they had a source, but it’s like a never-ending puzzle,” she says.

Tina Cosby and Sportswriter for Indianapolis Recorder, Danny Bridges also touch on the topic of the NFL’s flag football championships, which are being held at Grand Park in Westfield. Eric expresses his skepticism about the sport, saying, “I don’t know how much money’s in it, but if folks find out there’s money, you know, folks gonna be learning to be trying to get their kids scholarships or flag football.”

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Throughout the episode, Tina and Eric engage with their callers, discussing topics ranging from the discontinuation of beloved fast-food items to the importance of infrastructure development in Indianapolis. One caller shares his frustration with the city’s proposed wheel tax, while another caller, RJ, discusses the challenges of navigating the city’s roads.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina and Eric reflect on the importance of community connection and the need for open dialogue. “We need to talk about these issues and work together to find solutions,” Tina says. “We’re not just a radio show; we’re a community, and we need to support each other.”

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more of Tina and Eric’s conversation on these important topics.