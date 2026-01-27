Source: Indiana University Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The next chapter in one of college basketball’s oldest rivalries takes place at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Tuesday night when the Indiana Hoosiers (13-7, 4-5 in the Big Ten) face the #12 Purdue Boilermakers (17-3, 7-2 in the Big Ten).

Purdue leads the all-time series (128-93), but the Hoosiers have won three of the last four matchups in Bloomington. That includes a 73-58 victory on February 23, 2025.

Indiana has also won 17 of 26 games against ranked Purdue teams in Bloomington. Indiana’s Head Coach Darian DeVries has been making sure his guys understand the importance in building off of Friday night’s 82-59 win over Rutgers.

“We have to take advantage of every opportunity in front of us and try to put ourselves in a good spot,” said DeVries in a Monday Zoom call with reporters. He also had high praise for how Purdue plays.

“I feel like all their parts just really fit well together and they play so well off of Braden Smith. They can go inside and outside,” said DeVries.

Purdue’s Head Coach Matt Painter also spoke to the media on Monday.

“Their two leading scorers are guys that can do it off the catch and do it off the bounce. Indiana runs really good actions for them,” said Painter when talking about Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson (19 ppg) and Tucker DeVries (15 ppg).

DeVries says he’s followed Painter’s coaching career and has always admired the way he goes about his business.

“I’ve watched how he’s been able to evolve as a coach throughout his career. He’s just done such a good job with everything,” said DeVries.

Tipoff Tuesday night is at 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

Indiana Gets Ready to Play #12 Purdue, Both Coaches Weigh In was originally published on wibc.com