Community Connection – May 6, 2026 – Tina Cosby with James Patterson, Rev. Clyde Posley Jr, Alicia Murray, Carlo Castro Martin and Dr Tyra Seldon

Uninformed voters elect deceased candidates, highlighting need for civic engagement

Mail-in ballots must be signed and dated to be counted, election officials warn

Community authors share powerful stories of faith, diversity, and personal growth

Community Connection – Mat 6 2026 – Tina Cosby with James Patterson, Rev. Clyde Posley Jr, Alicia Murray, Carlo Castro Martin and Dr Tyra Seldon

What happens when we don’t pay attention to the news? That’s a question we explore in this episode of Community Connection, where we dive into the recent primary elections in Indiana and the surprising results that caught many off guard.

One of the most striking stories from the election was the fact that a candidate, Bob Kern, received over 4,500 votes despite being deceased. As James Patterson, our contributing analyst, points out, “If people are not paying enough attention to know that one of the candidates for Marion County Clerk was dead and that person got 4,000 votes, I’m just saying this money can persuade them.” It’s a sobering reminder of the importance of staying informed and engaged in the democratic process.

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But the conversation doesn’t stop there. We also talk about the surprising upset in the Lawrence Township trustee’s race, where Tracy Cantrell defeated Steve Tally. Our caller, Linda, shares her experience working in the election office and highlights the importance of double-checking your mail-in ballot, including signing and dating it. “If you don’t sign and date your ballot, it will not be counted,” she warns.

We also discuss the data center controversy in Martindale-Brightwood, where a lawsuit has been filed to stop the construction of a new data center. James shares the details of the lawsuit, which alleges that the city’s approval process was corrupt and that the data center’s construction could have negative impacts on the environment and the community.

In the second half of the episode, we’re joined by a panel of writers and authors who are passionate about sharing their stories and experiences through writing. Doctor Tyra Selden, the founder of the Selden Writing Group, introduces us to two of her clients, Carla Castro Martin and Alicia Murray, who have written books about their faith and experiences. “We all have a story to tell,” Doctor Selden says. “Whether your faith is the size of a mustard seed or the size of a mountain, that is your story to tell.”

The conversation is a powerful reminder that our stories have the power to inspire, educate, and uplift others. As Doctor Selden points out, “The pen is incredibly powerful.” We also hear from Josephine, who shares her own story of writing and publishing her work, including a book about the importance of diversity and beauty.

Throughout the episode, we’re reminded of the importance of staying informed, engaged, and connected to our communities. We’re also encouraged to share our own stories and experiences, whether through writing or other forms of expression. As Doctor Selden says, “Don’t be afraid to tell your story.” If you’re interested in hearing more about these topics and the inspiring stories of our guests, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.