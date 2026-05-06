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Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

Published on May 6, 2026

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Gas station. Pistols with gasoline and diesel fuel at a car gas station
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Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

Gas prices are climbing again across the country, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost you a lot more than the national average.

As of May 5, 2026, the national average sits around $4.48 per gallon, but several states are well above that mark due to taxes, supply issues, and regional policies.

RELATED: Inflation Hit Highest 1 Month Spike In 4 Years Due To Iran War

RELATED: Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

RELATED: Rep Greg Porter: Gas Tax Suspension By Braun is Mostly Political Posturing

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

15. Florida — ~$4.11


14. New York — ~$4.13


13. Pennsylvania — ~$4.14


12. Utah — ~$4.20


11. Idaho — ~$4.33


10. Illinois — ~$4.38


9. Arizona — ~$4.70


8. Indiana — ~$4.78


7. Michigan — ~$4.80


6. Ohio — ~$4.87


5. Nevada — ~$4.95


4. Oregon — ~$4.99


3. Washington — ~$5.39


2. Hawaii — ~$5.65


1. California — ~$6.10

Gas prices are once again hitting drivers hard, and where you live plays a major role in how much you’re paying at the pump.

With global tensions and supply issues continuing to impact oil prices, don’t be surprised if these numbers continue to shift in the coming weeks.

Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more updates on trending news, everyday costs, and what’s impacting your wallet.

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026) was originally published on hot1009.com

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