ISP Trooper Hit While Protecting a Crash Scene

Published on January 28, 2026

ISP Car Hit
Source: ISP Sgt. John Perrine / x

INDIANAPOLIS — A state trooper was injured Wednesday after being struck by a suspected impaired driver while assisting at the scene of a crash on Interstate 65 near 38th Street. Trooper Klingkammer was blocking a lane of traffic to protect another trooper working a crash in the roadway when his patrol vehicle was hit.

Authorities say the crash happened as traffic moved through the area, and the trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but was later released. The driver who struck the patrol car is suspected of impairment and was arrested. The incident remains under investigation.

ISP Trooper Hit While Protecting a Crash Scene was originally published on wibc.com

