NRA Returns to Indianapolis in 2029, 2031

Indiana welcomes the NRA's return, citing the state's strong hospitality and convention hosting experience.

NRA cites Indianapolis' expanding convention center and new hotel as key factors in selecting the city.

The NRA's annual event is one of the nation's largest gatherings of firearm enthusiasts and industry leaders.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The National Rifle Association of America (NRA) has selected Indianapolis as its host city for its Annual Meetings & Exhibits in 2029 and 2031. Previously coming to Indianapolis in 2014, 2019 and 2023, the convention will return for its fourth and fifth time, hosting more than 600 exhibitors and an estimated 70,000 attendees each year at the Indiana Convention Center.

“On behalf of the Hoosier State, Indiana looks forward to welcoming back the NRA. Our state capital is no stranger to hosting large-scale conventions and events, and our dedicated hospitality workforce of more than 80,000 Central Indiana residents will ensure Hoosier hospitality is felt by all attendees,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

“Indianapolis has proven time and again to be an outstanding host for the NRA’s Annual Meetings & Exhibits, and we are thrilled to return in 2029 and 2031,” said NRA CEO and Executive Vice President Doug Hamlin. “The continued expansion of the Indiana Convention Center, the new Signia by Hilton hotel, and the city’s strong commitment to welcoming our members make Indianapolis the ideal destination. Our attendees and exhibitors can look forward to world-class facilities, genuine Hoosier hospitality, and an unmatched experience celebrating our Second Amendment heritage and outdoor traditions. We deeply appreciate our partnership with Indiana and look forward to bringing tens of thousands of freedom-loving Americans back to the state capital for two more successful conventions.”

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By the time the 2029 annual meeting arrives, the Indiana Convention Center will have completed its sixth expansion, and the new Signia by Hilton hotel, a 38-story, 800-room property, will be open and directly connected to the convention center.

“We know a major reason the NRA picked Indianapolis is tied to the $3 billion in new tourism-related infrastructure coming online, specifically the growing Indiana Convention Center,” said Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston. “The impact of their annual meeting and event will be felt across the region and is expected to generate an estimated $26.4 million in economic impact each year we host.”

The NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits is one of the nation’s largest gatherings of firearm enthusiasts and industry leaders, featuring a vast trade show floor with thousands of firearms from major manufacturers, along with accessories, outdoor lifestyle gear, and hunting products. While many items are available for purchase, firearms and ammunition are not available for cash-and-carry on the show floor. The event also includes banquets, receptions, and special events with notable industry and political figures, and is open to NRA members and their immediate family, uniformed law enforcement, and youth groups.

Houston hosted the NRA’s 2026 convention, Atlanta will host it in 2027, and Orlando in 2028.

NRA Returns to Indianapolis in 2029, 2031 was originally published on wibc.com