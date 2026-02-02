Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Los Angeles, CA) CeCe Winans continues to expand her reach with worship at the heart of every song. Her latest offering brings together two of her most beloved live worship moments into one powerful, seamless recording, “Worthy of It All (Worthy)” available on all digital platforms Friday, January 23.

The new recording masterfully blends the now-classic anthem “Worthy of It All,” from her 2021 live album Believe for It with “Worthy,” from her 2024 live project More Than This, both songs appeared on Winans’ Grammy Award winning albums, solidifying their place among the most impactful worship recordings of the past decade.

Written by David Brymer and Ryan Hall, “Worthy of It All” has become a global worship standard sung in churches around the world. “Worthy,” penned by Pastor Steven Furtick, Chris Brown, and Mack Brock, has emerged as another treasured favorite, capturing the hearts of worship leaders and congregations alike.

CeCe beautifully and melodically weaves the two beloved songs together into a powerful new rendition that elevates their message and impact, creating a special moment that is both reverent and soaring.

“Worship is truly the foundation of my life and my music,” says CeCe Winans. “These songs are a reminder of God’s greatness and His love. My hope is that this recording continues to draw people closer to Him and encourages them to lift their hearts in praise.”

CeCe Winans continues to build an unparalleled legacy. She is currently nominated for a 2026 Grammy Award in the Best Gospel Performance/Song category for “Come Jesus Come” featuring Pastor Shirley Caesar, further cementing her legacy as one of the most influential voices in the music today.

CeCe Winans Merges To Worship Anthems was originally published on praiserichmond.com