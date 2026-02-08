A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout

Students organized a walkout to protest ICE and support civil rights, despite school warnings of suspension.

Source: phs

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Students at Plainfield High School followed through with a planned walkout this past Friday, despite warnings from disciplinary action from the school district.

The protest, part of a national movement against ICE and in support of the 14th and 15th Amendments, began around 1:15 p.m.

The event originated from an Instagram anoymous account, “PHS Walkout 2026.” One student and her friends texted the account on Instagram and said, “We can organize the walkout.” The students of Plainfield High School spread the message about the Walkout on Instagram and through verbal communication. Door seven was chosen as the meeting point due to have more space and it is a commonly used door at the high school.

In a letter sent to parents ahead of the event, Superintendent Andy Allen emphasized that while the distrrict values student expression, its priority remains academic instruction and safety. The notice outlined consequences, stating that students leaving class without permission would be marked truant and could face a three-day suspension for unsubordination. While some parents pre-arranged for their children to be released at 1:10 p.m. to avoid these penalties, many other students chose to walk out regardless of the risk.

Most of the students were not scared after reading the statement put out from the district and were still motivated to walkout this past Friday. Most of the students who partipated are in rigorous classes but they still went out in the cold to stand up for what they believe in. Students who participated in the walkout missed two class periods.

One of the students I spoke with said, “she said the outline was understandble, but felt harsh and unnescary to be suspended for speaking on your rights.” As a citizen, she believe it is her right to protest and to call out things that are being done in this country not fair. She did not want to just sit at home and complain about what is going on, she wanted to take action.

Students did not chant or hold signs until they were off school property. An estimated 60 to 70 students walked out and parents drove by the walkout to make sure the students were safe.

The students walked until 2:45 p.m., traveling to Hummel Park and Anderson Skate Park and making multiple loops between the two locations. The student I spoke to said, ” I feel like the walkout was an accomplishment since the acts of cival disobidence brought more attention to your community.

A Student’s Perspective On The Plainfield Walkout was originally published on wibc.com