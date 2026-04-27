DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — A motorcyclist from Ohio was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Indiana/Ohio state line Friday morning.

Indiana State Police said the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Interstate 74 in northeastern Dearborn County.

Troopers believe a 2023 Ford pickup truck was in the passing lane on I-74 heading west when a 2004 Honda motorcycle crashed into the rear of the truck. The motorcyclist, identified as 18-year-old Christopher Davis, was ejected from his motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 30-year-old man from Arizona, was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies in 2-Vehicle Crash in Dearborn County was originally published on wibc.com