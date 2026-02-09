Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail

The Noble County Sheriff's Department has requested that the Indiana State Police investigate a death that occurred at the Noble County Jail over the weekend.

Published on February 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

ALBION, Ind. – The Indiana State Police have been called in to investigate a death at the Noble County Jail over the weekend.

According to ISP, an inmate was brought into the jail early Saturday morning and then appeared to have a medical emergency. Jail staff began lifesaving measures on the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Noble County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and confirming the inmate’s identity.

Indiana State Police symbol
Source: Chris Davis

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Dear Future Wifey, The Urban One Podcast Network
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Laterras R. Whitfield: A Student of Love on Marriage and Healing

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Fueling My Faith and Why I Refuse to Run on Empty | Faith Walk

12 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump “Gifted” Nobel Peace Prize, Online Slander Ensues

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Alberto Mendoza Signs with Georgia Tech

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close