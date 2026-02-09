ALBION, Ind. – The Indiana State Police have been called in to investigate a death at the Noble County Jail over the weekend.

According to ISP, an inmate was brought into the jail early Saturday morning and then appeared to have a medical emergency. Jail staff began lifesaving measures on the inmate, but were unsuccessful.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

The Noble County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and confirming the inmate’s identity.

Source: Chris Davis

Indiana State Police Called to Investigate Death at Noble County Jail was originally published on wibc.com