Voter participation may increase due to many candidates in the race.

Voting is crucial to make one's voice heard and prevent voter suppression.

Candidates emphasize the need for fresh, vibrant leadership to address community issues.

Community Connection – May 4, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Cordelia Lewis-Burks, Ryan Mears, Claudette Peterson and Demetrice Hicks

As we head into the primary election, it’s time to talk about the importance of voting and the impact it can have on our community. On this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by two incredible guests: Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Meers and veteran political analyst and strategist, Miss Cordelia Lewis Burks.

The conversation starts with a lively discussion about the primary election and the importance of getting out and voting. Miss Cordelia emphasizes that “it’s what Donald Trump has done since season in office” that’s urging people to get out and vote. She also notes that there may be an increase in voter participation due to the number of candidates in the race.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Meers shares his thoughts on the importance of voting, saying, “it’s not just me, it’s for everybody who’s involved in the process.” He encourages people to make their voices heard and reminds them that “if your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t work so hard to take your votes away.” He also talks about the need for people to vote in November, saying, “we need people not only vote tomorrow, but we need people to vote in November.”

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The conversation also touches on the topic of voter suppression and the importance of making sure everyone has access to the ballot box. Miss Cordelia notes that “we have to make sure that we get Andre Carson reelected” and that “we have to return our congressman.” She also talks about the importance of the Voting Rights Act and how it’s been impacted by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

We also hear from Demetrius Hicks, a candidate running for Indiana State Senate District 29. He shares his thoughts on why he’s running for office and what he hopes to achieve if elected. He emphasizes the importance of “fresh, young, vibrant leadership” and notes that “we have too many lawmakers passing bad policies that are harming our communities.” He also talks about his experience as a local elected official and how it’s prepared him for the role of state senator.

Finally, we hear from Claudette Peterson, a candidate running for Pike Township Trustee. She shares her background and experience, noting that she’s been in the service business since 1976 and has a passion for helping people. She talks about the importance of addressing the needs of the community and notes that “we have about 27-25% poverty with our young people, about 14% with our seniors.”

Throughout the episode, we hear from these incredible guests and discuss the importance of voting, voter suppression, and community leadership. It’s a must-listen for anyone interested in making a difference in their community.

If you want to hear more from these guests and learn about the issues that matter most to them, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.