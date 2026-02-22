BET's annual celebration of Black culture, including the BET Awards and BETX festival in Los Angeles.

The BET Awards honor artists, creators, and leaders shaping culture across music, TV, film, and sports.

BETX delivers immersive fan experiences with performances, panels, and community-focused programming.

Culture’s Biggest Week Dates Announced!

Awards Set for June 28 & BETX Returns to Los Angeles June 25 – 27

BET Announces the Return of Culture’s Biggest Week

BET announced the return of Culture’s Biggest Week, set to be the brand’s most expansive and impactful celebration of Community, Culture, and Connection to date. This four-day experience honoring Black excellence brings together the voices, stories, and moments that shape the culture—anchored by the BET Awards, Culture’s Biggest Night, airing live Sunday, June 28 from the Peacock Theater, and BETX, an immersive, fan-first takeover of Los Angeles from June 25–27.

More than a marquee moment, Culture’s Biggest Week reflects BET’s ongoing commitment to the Black community—creating spaces to gather, celebrate, reflect, and move the culture forward together. From honoring legacy to amplifying what’s next, BET continues to lead with purpose, reinforcing that BET is Something You Can Believe In.

For 25 years, the BET Awards has stood as one of entertainment’s most influential cultural stages, recognizing the artists, creators, and leaders shaping culture in real time. Known for iconic performances, unforgettable tributes, and moments that resonate far beyond the stage, Culture’s Biggest Night showcases the power and creativity of Black culture across music, television, film, sports, and more.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, serves as Executive Producer of the BET Awards. The broadcast is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Jeannae Rouzan-Clay, and Eric Cook also serving as Executive Producers.

Extending the celebration into the city, BET Experience (BETX) delivers three days of immersive, fan-first programming rooted in community, culture, and connection—featuring dynamic performances, celebrity panels, interactive activations, and shared moments. Highlights include:

BETX 2026 FanFest — Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at The Beehive

— Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at The Beehive A Roots Picnic Experience: A Great Night in Hip Hop — featuring The Roots and Nas, Saturday, June 27 at the Hollywood Bowl

— featuring The Roots and Nas, Saturday, June 27 at the Hollywood Bowl BETX Celebrity Basketball Game

And much more

“BETX represents BET’s continued investment in Black culture beyond the screen,” said Brian Rikuda, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Growth Strategy, Business Operations, and Programming Strategy, BET Media Group. “By uniting artists, creators, and communities across multiple days in Los Angeles, BETX creates meaningful experiences centered on the voices shaping this moment.” BET Experience 2026 will be co-produced by Live Nation Urban.

Additional details—including BET Awards nominees, performers, special guests, and BETX tickets, programming, and talent—will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here’s a recap of last year’s BET Awards.