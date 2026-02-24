Listen Live
Close
Local

Missing NC Mom Found 'Alive and Well' After 24 Years

Missing NC Mom Found 'Alive and Well' After 24 Years

Published on February 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Missing NC Mom Found ‘Alive and Well’ After 24 Years

A North Carolina mom who vanished without a trace 24 years ago has been found “alive and well,” according to a statement from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. She reported to law enforcement that she left after alleged domestic issues in the home.

On Friday, Feb. 20, officials said that Michele Hundley Smith had been located after she left her Eden, NC home to go Christmas shopping in 2001 and never returned. At the time, she was 38-years-old and a mother of three.

Law enforcement officials met with the woman face-to-face in an undisclosed location.

The family has been notified that she’s well, but Smith has requested that her current location not be shared.

“Let me just say there were no allegations of any foul play regarding to her leaving,” Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page told PEOPLE, “But according to Ms. Smith, she said she left… due to ongoing domestic issues at the time.”

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, Smith’s daughter, Amanda, shared her feelings after learning that her mother is alive. She had created a social media page in dedication to Smith’s disappearance.

“I am ecstatic, I am pissed, I am heartbroken, I am all over the map!” she wrote. “Will I have a relationship once more with my mom? Honestly I can’t answer that because I don’t even know… My initial reaction would be yes absolutely but then I think of all the hurt… But even then … My mom is only human just as we all are.”

Missing NC Mom Found 'Alive and Well' After 24 Years was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

9 Items
Business & Economy  |  Kya Kelly

26 Black Inventions That Quietly Run the World

Black History Month Flag on Black Background
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Can NABJ Protect Black Journalists — Or Just Mourn Us After?

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Navy, Air Force to Conduct Joint Flyover During Super Bowl LX

Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close