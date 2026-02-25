Listen Live
Fatal Mobile Home Fire Under Investigation on Indy's West Side

Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Fire on Indy’s West Side

Indianapolis fire crews say a person was found dead Wednesday morning after a west side mobile home caught on fire.

Published on February 25, 2026

Randall Lee Buchanan
Randall Lee Buchanan (Source: Marion County Jail)

Update: An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal mobile home fire from Wednesday on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to a police report, 54-year-old Randall Lee Buchanan of Bargersville has been arrested and faces preliminary charges of murder and arson causing serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on Wednesday.

IMPD also said Wednesday’s fire was not the first time officers were sent to the mobile home. Police visited the home during a missing persons investigation on Sunday involving Buchanan.

The Wayne Township Fire Department confirmed that the victim in the fire was a woman. Her identity has not yet been released.

WTFD Assistant Chief Courtney Rice said the fire at the single-wide mobile home was out when crews arrived and actually stayed contained inside the structure.

“There was no damage to the outside of the trailer and the entire inside of the trailer had been involved in some degree of fire,” said Rice. “That’s not very common, especially with a mobile home. Usually, when a mobile home catches on fire, it’s quick to break out to the outside.”

Original

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation has begun into a fatal mobile home fire on Indianapolis’ west side on Wednesday morning.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said a person was found dead at the mobile home in the 2800 block of Landola Lane, near South Lynhurst Drive and Interstate 70.

Crews were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. They later determined that it was a fire with entrapment.

The victim’s identity has not been released. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

Arrest Made in Fatal Mobile Home Fire on Indy’s West Side was originally published on wibc.com

