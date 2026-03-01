Stellar Gospel Music Awards Announces New Category for HBCUs

HBCU choirs are invited to submit a performance for Stellar Awards consideration and be part of this historic moment celebrating sacred music, cultural heritage, and artistic excellence.

A few videos of HBCU Choirs are included in this story.

Introducing a New Stellar Awards Category: HBCU Choir of the Year

For the first time ever, the Stellar Awards are proud to introduce HBCU Choir of the Year—a brand-new category created to honor the excellence, legacy, and national impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities choral programs.

HBCU choirs are invited to submit a performance for Stellar Awards consideration and be part of this historic moment celebrating sacred music, cultural heritage, and artistic excellence.



Submission Details

Submission Window:

March 2, 2026 – March 13, 2026

Eligibility Period:

Projects released between March 1, 2025 – February 28, 2026

To be eligible, the choir must have performed and uploaded the submission to a publicly accessible website, YouTube, or social media platform within the eligibility period.

Submit Online:

www.stellarawards.com



Membership Requirement

All entrants must be current members of the Stellar Awards Gospel Music Academy (SAGMA). SAGMA is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting, encouraging, and promoting Gospel music worldwide by uniting industry professionals around a shared mission.

The SAGMA application can be completed online. Once your application is received, a link will be provided to submit the required $125 electronic membership payment.



Important Notes

Please review the official rules and regulations for the HBCU Choir of the Year category carefully before submitting.

This category was established to celebrate the powerful musical traditions, spiritual excellence, and cultural influence of HBCU choirs nationwide.

Additional information regarding the Stellar Awards taping, including date and location, will be announced soon.

We look forward to recognizing the extraordinary talent and legacy represented by your institution.

Here are a few HBCU Choir performances from Tennessee State, Florida A & M, Virginia State, and Southern University.