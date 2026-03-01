Introducing THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE

The Quartet Collective blends tradition, innovation, and undeniable vocal power.

A powerful new chapter in Gospel music begins with the launch of The Quartet Collective—a first-of-its-kind Gospel supergroup uniting four distinctive voices across generations. Formed with a shared mission to honor the rich heritage of Gospel quartet music while advancing its sound for a global audience, The Quartet Collective blends tradition, innovation, and undeniable vocal power.

The group is composed of GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award–winning artists Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison. Together, they represent a groundbreaking quartet-inspired collaboration whose artistry spans church culture, radio charts, and viral moments.

The Quartet Collective is currently preparing a debut album produced by Darnell Williams and set for release via Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

“Quartet has always been the engine of Gospel music, but this is the first Gospel quartet supergroup of its kind—four commanding voices, one unified sound, and songs built to shake the church and the culture,” says Kerry Douglas, Owner of Black Smoke Music Worldwide. “This is history in harmony, and we’re honored to bring it to the world.”

