Introducing THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE

Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, & Keon Harrison Unite To Form A Gospel Supergroup, THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE

Published on March 1, 2026

  • The Quartet Collective blends tradition, innovation, and undeniable vocal power.
  • The group is composed of GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award–winning artists Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison.
  • The Quartet Collective is currently preparing a debut album produced by Darnell Williams and set for release via Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison

Unite To Form A Gospel Supergroup,

Lamplighter Awards 2017 - Zacardi Cortez

THE QUARTET COLLECTIVE Officially Unveiled

A powerful new chapter in Gospel music begins with the launch of The Quartet Collective—a first-of-its-kind Gospel supergroup uniting four distinctive voices across generations. Formed with a shared mission to honor the rich heritage of Gospel quartet music while advancing its sound for a global audience, The Quartet Collective blends tradition, innovation, and undeniable vocal power.

Zacardi Cortez

The group is composed of GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award–winning artists Zacardi Cortez, Darnell Williams, Edwrin Sutton, and Keon Harrison. Together, they represent a groundbreaking quartet-inspired collaboration whose artistry spans church culture, radio charts, and viral moments.

The Quartet Collective is currently preparing a debut album produced by Darnell Williams and set for release via Black Smoke Music Worldwide.

Kerry Douglas

“Quartet has always been the engine of Gospel music, but this is the first Gospel quartet supergroup of its kind—four commanding voices, one unified sound, and songs built to shake the church and the culture,” says Kerry Douglas, Owner of Black Smoke Music Worldwide. “This is history in harmony, and we’re honored to bring it to the world.”

Here are some videos of the members of The Quartet Collective by Darnell Williams of the Williams Singers, Edwrin Sutton, and of course Zacardi Cortez.

