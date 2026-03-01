Listen Live
Ashes To Victory: Week 2 Theme TRUST

Published on March 1, 2026

This week, we step into trust. After surrendering, it can feel vulnerable to release control, but trust is the bridge between what we let go of last week and what God is building this week. Trust is choosing to believe that what God has promised is real simply because He said it is. Trust is built through consistency. Trust is believing God even when you can’t see the outcome. Knowing that He is consistent, His word is true, and He can’t lie. 

Our theme scripture is Proverbs 3:5–6:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

Trust isn’t passive. It’s not hoping for the best while secretly controlling the details. Trust is active faith letting God handle the unseen and choosing to be at peace while He works.

Practical Application This Week:

Replace “What if it goes wrong?” with “What if God works it out?”

Stop over-explaining yourself.

Pray before checking bank balances or stressful emails.

Listen to one worship song daily that reinforces trust.

Journal Prompts:

When journaling this week, if you are at a place where you’re not sure where to start writing, ask yourself these questions:

Where do I struggle to trust God fully?

What am I trying to control that God is asking me to release?

How can I rest in God’s plan today?

Trust is where faith becomes action. Let this song guide your heart this week: “I’ll Trust You Lord” by Donnie McClurkin. Allow it to remind you that trusting God is not a moment it’s a choice, every single day. Sometimes trust isn’t easy. There are times where you will trust God with tears in your eyes but trusting Him will always work in your favor. 

