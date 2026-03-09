Listen Live
Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Every March, Radio One Indianapolis proudly celebrates Women’s History Month by recognizing the incredible women who are shaping our community through leadership, innovation, service, and impact.

Published on March 9, 2026

Inspire Her 2026
Celebrating the Women Who Move Indianapolis Forward

Radio One Indianapolis

Through our annual Inspire HER initiative, we spotlight women across Indianapolis who are making a difference in business, education, healthcare, public service, entrepreneurship, arts, media, and community development.

These women represent the strength, resilience, creativity, and leadership that continue to shape the future of our city.

Throughout the month, WTLC, Hot 100.9, and Praise Indy will highlight inspiring women across our platforms through special on-air features, digital stories, and community spotlights.

Join us as we celebrate the women who are helping move Indianapolis forward.

Inspire Her 2026

Kristian Stricklen

President and CEO, Madam Walker Legacy Center

Kristian Stricklen serves as President and CEO of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, where she has helped guide the historic Indianapolis cultural institution into a new era of stability, visibility, and growth. During her leadership, the organization eliminated its debt, established an endowment, and secured funding to transform the theater’s rooftop into a new outdoor event space, further expanding the Walker’s role as a hub for arts and culture in Indianapolis.

With more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications, Stricklen has held leadership roles with Kiwanis International, McDonald’s of Central Indiana and Kentuckiana, and Indiana Black Expo. She also previously served as Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for Indianapolis Public Schools, where she led district-wide communications and strategic initiatives.

In 2024, Stricklen received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service from President Joe Biden. She has also been recognized as a Top Woman in Communications by Ragan’s PR Newswire and an Indianapolis Business Journal Woman of Influence, and she continues to serve the community through leadership roles with several Indianapolis organizations.

