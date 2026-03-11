Keyla Richardson Empowers on 'American Idol' With Tribute to Son

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Gospel artist and single mother Keyla Richardson delivered a soulful, show-stopping performance during the “Ohana Round” of “American Idol” in Hawaii.

Seated under the open sky at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Richardson sang a powerful rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” She dedicated the moving ballad to her young son, Drew, who watched proudly from the audience.

“I want to let him know that, no matter how grown he gets, I’ll love him forever,” Richardson said before taking the stage. “And every day we’re getting one step closer to where we want to be.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Richardson’s performance beautifully celebrated the deep bond between mother and child. Dressed in crisp white pants and a striking black-and-white shirt, she began softly before expanding into full, gospel-tinged power notes. Her signature raspy growl cut through the ocean breeze, moving her son to tears as he mouthed the lyrics along with her.

The emotional tribute resonated deeply with the judges and the audience. Judge Carrie Underwood wiped away tears, visibly moved by the genuine display of family love.

“I feel like I just got a glimpse of what my boys might be doing when I’m on stage. It just made my mama heart so happy,” Underwood told Richardson. “Your talent is limitless.”

Richardson is no stranger to empowering voices and uplifting her community. She previously placed in the final four on BET’s gospel competition “Sunday Best” and earned a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart with her uplifting single “So Good.”

Now, her remarkable journey continues. Driven by faith, undeniable talent, and the love of her son, Richardson officially advanced to the Top 20 on “American Idol.” As she prepares for the upcoming live voting rounds, her community stands firmly behind her, celebrating a brilliant, diverse artist who consistently honors her roots.