Listen Live
Close
Local

GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana

The Indiana investment is part of the company’s nationwide $1 billion plan.

Published on March 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
Boeing Worker At Farnborough Airshow
Source: Richard Baker / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — GE Aerospace plans to invest $65 million in three facilities in Indiana as part of a broader $1 billion effort to expand manufacturing and strengthen its operations across the United States.

The investment will support facilities in Indianapolis, Lafayette and Terre Haute where the company produces and assembles aircraft engine components used by commercial and military aviation customers.

Company officials say the funding will help upgrade equipment, expand production capacity and support growing demand for aircraft engines and parts.

At the Lafayette plant, work includes final assembly of key engine components before they are shipped for testing and delivered to customers around the world.

“From all around the country, all around the world, we do final assembly and then we send those off for tests and ultimately on to the customer,” said Jordan Wysong, Lafayette plant leader, in an interview with Inside Indiana Business.

Interest in the company’s engines remains strong as global air travel rebounds and airlines expand their fleets.

“Demand is strong. Customers are flying,” Wysong said. “The flying public is happy with the products that we provide and we take a lot of pride in being able to provide those to the line.”

Wysong said the scale of the company’s aviation presence underscores the importance of the investment.

“When you look at GE as a whole, at any point in time we have over 1 million people that are in the air with GE power under wing,” he said. “So like you said, demand is strong, and that’s a huge responsibility for all of us to keep those people flying.”

The Indiana investment is part of the company’s nationwide $1 billion plan aimed at strengthening domestic aerospace manufacturing and supporting continued growth in the aviation sector.

GE Aerospace Invests $65M in Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Cancer Survivor Fights for Medical Debt Relief at Statehouse

Book and cross on the table
8 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses that Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Entertainment  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Bridges Culture And Politics

10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

10 Of Whitney Houston’s Most Iconic Fashion Moments

3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Nah: Grand Jury Refuses To Indict Democrats Speaking Out On Trump

Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Hendrix Brown Opens Up About Fatherhood and Faith on “Run to You”

Health  |  paige.boyd

Trump Cuts $600 Million In HIV, STD Prevention & Grants

Closeup of a well used Bible
21 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

20 Bible Verses That Honor Black History

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close