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MacKenzie Scott Donates $42M To Elizabeth City State University

Published on March 18, 2026

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1 killed, several injured in shooting at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott made a transformative $42 million donation to Elizabeth City State University on its Founders Day. University leaders said that this gift will accelerate ECSU’s new five-year plan, ASCEND 2030.

“This gift allows institutions like Elizabeth City State University to move boldly toward the future while remaining grounded in the mission that has guided us for 135 years,” Chancellor Hargrove said during a keynote speech at the university’s convocation.

He said that Scott’s generosity will help expand the HBCU’s opportunities and strengthen the community.

This donation to ECSU is a pattern of major gifts Scott has given to other historically Black colleges and universities. In the past few years, Scott has given over $1 billion to nearly two dozen HBCUs to help fund scholarships, research and campus initiatives.

Her donations to these universities are unrestricted and do not have to be spent in specific ways, which allows HBCUs to strengthen endowments, hire faculty, renovate facilites and support student needs.

Here is a list of Scott’s donations and gifts to other HBCUs:

  • Alabama State University – $38M (2025)
  • Alcorn State University – $42M (2025); previously part of the 2020 wave
  • Bowie State University – $50M (2025); $25M (2020)
  • Claflin University – $20M (2020)
  • Clark Atlanta University – $38M (2025); $15M (2020)
  • Delaware State University – $20M (2020)
  • Dillard University – $5M (2020)
  • Elizabeth City State University – $15M (2020)
  • Hampton University – $30M (2020)
  • Howard University – $80M (2025); $40M (2020)
  • Lincoln University (PA) – $20M (2020)
  • Morehouse College – $20M (2020)
  • Morgan State University – $63M (2025); $40M (2020)
  • Norfolk State University – $40M (2025); $40M (2020)
  • North Carolina A&T State University – $45M (2025); $45M (2020)
  • Prairie View A&M University – $63M (2025); $50M (2020)
  • Spelman College – $38M (2025); $20M (2020)
  • Tougaloo College – $6M (2020)
  • Tuskegee University – $20M (2020)
  • University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) – $38M (2025)
  • Virginia State University – $50M (2025)
  • Voorhees University – $19M (2025); previously $4M (2020)
  • Winston-Salem State University – $50M (2025)
  • Xavier University of Louisiana – $20M (2020)

MacKenzie Scott Donates $42M To Elizabeth City State University was originally published on thelightnc.com

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