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Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley delves into the unstoppable spirit and remarkable achievements of writer Toni Morrison

Published on March 20, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable”

This is Dr. Willie Jolly, and as we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Toni Morrison. Toni Morrison was a college professor who taught literature. She taught it, but she was afraid to write books. She let her fear stop her from writing. She wrote her first book when she was almost 40 years old, and it went on to become a bestseller. She said she had to overcome her fears and self-limiting beliefs. She went on to write a number of bestselling books and to win the Nobel Peace Prize for Literature. She said most fears are immaculate, yet it doesn’t matter whether it is real or not. If it stops you, then it has to be dealt with today. 


I want to push you to think about what is stopping you. Identify it, whether it’s real or not, and tell it it has to go because nothing will stop you from becoming all that God meant for you to be. Amen. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Toni Morrison: Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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