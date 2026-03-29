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Ashes to Victory final Focus Word VICTORY

Ashes to Victory final Focus Word VICTORY

Published on March 29, 2026

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  • Surrender, trust, healing, discipline, sacrifice and now our last focus word is victory
  • Reflect on our journey of Ashes to Victory 5 weeks ago. How have you been blessed? Have you seen results of what you've surrendered , trusted, healed, stayed disciplined and sacrificed?
  • Here are some inspirational videos on VICTORY. don't forget to listen to our guest minister as they speak on VICTORY and visit our digital Prayer wall. Thanks for making this journey.

Ashes to Victory final Focus Word VICTORY

Ashes to victory - Surrender, Trust, Week 1 and week 2

Surrender, trust, healing, discipline, sacrifice and now our last focus word is victory. Reflect on our journey of Ashes to Victory 5 weeks ago. How have you been blessed? Have you seen results of what you’ve surrendered , trusted, healed, stayed disciplined and sacrificed? Well now it’s time to celebrate our victories. Hopefully you’ve seen the fruits of your labor through this campaign. Now as we celebrate the Easter Holiday and all it represents, we can celebrate our own personal victories through this campaign. Here are some inspirational videos on VICTORY. don’t forget to listen to our guest minister as they speak on VICTORY and visit our digital Prayer wall. Thanks for making this journey.

Victory songs

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