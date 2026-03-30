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NC A&T Alum Gets Cast In Netflix 'A Different World' Reboot

NC A&T Alum Gets Cast In Netflix 'A Different World' Reboot

Published on March 30, 2026

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A Different World HBCU College Tour 2024
Source: Nykieria Chaney / Getty

Durham native and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University alum, Joshua Suitor, has been cast in Netflix’s reboot of the beloved, nostalgic TV series A Different World.

Suitor previously had a role in the Hulu series All’s Fair, and is set to be at the campus of Hillman College, a fictional HBCU on the remake of the legendary 90s series.

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He told CBS 17, “To be a part of this show just warms my heart so much because I can’t say enough about what going to an HBCU did for me. I hope that love shines through in the series, inspiring a new generation of viewers.”

The rebooted series centers around Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert from the original series. Felicia Pride is the writer, executive producer and showrunner of the rebooted series.

The show is currently filming in Atlanta, set to span 10 episodes.

Other cast members of the series remake include lijah Kai (“Everybody Hates Chris”) as Rashida, Chibuikem Uche (“One Of Us Is Lying”) as Kojo, Cornell Young IV (“Doing Life”) as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall (“The Idea of You”) as Amir, and newcomer Kennedi Reece as Hazel.

Actress, choreographer, and producer Debbie Allen is set to return as the director of the new series. Several original cast members, including Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jasmine Guy, Cree Summer, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Glynn Turman, Dawnn Lewis, and Charnele Brown are also set to return.

The original A Different World was a spin-off to The Cosby Show, following Lisa Bonet’s Denise Huxtable as she adjusted to college life. She only starred in the first season before the show was reworked by Debbie Allen. The show ran for six seasons on NBC.

NC A&T Alum Gets Cast In Netflix 'A Different World' Reboot was originally published on thelightnc.com

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