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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on April 4, 2026

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  • Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan.
  • Known for their powerful harmonies and spirit-filled sound, the group has built a loyal following through live performances and digital platforms.
  • Vincent Bohanan & SOV are poised to deliver songs that will resonate for years to come.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Listen to the album version of “Jesus Rose” by Victor Bohanan & SOV Live in New York

Who is Vincent Bohanan & SOV?

36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan. Known for their powerful harmonies and spirit-filled sound, the group has built a loyal following through live performances and digital platforms.

Now signed and charting on Billboard’s digital charts, they continue to inspire with uplifting music, including their hit single “Any Day Now,” a timely anthem of faith and hope. With a growing impact in gospel music, Vincent Bohanan & SOV are poised to deliver songs that will resonate for years to come.

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