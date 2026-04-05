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Tamela Mann’s release Claims her 13th Billboard Gospel Airplay #1

Tamela Mann’s release Claims her 13th Billboard Gospel Airplay #1

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour

Published on April 5, 2026

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  • solidifies her as the most chart-topping female artist in gospel music history—tying Kirk Franklin.
  • Tamela now hits the road with her husband, David Mann, for the David & Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour,
  • Tour comes to Indianapolis this month.

Tamela Mann’s latest release “Live Breathe Fight”

Claims her 13th Billboard Gospel Airplay No. 1

Making her the most chart-topping female artist in Gospel history;

Single ties Kirk Franklin

David and Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour

announces special guests including Pastor Keion and Shaunie Henderson,

Dr. Jay Barnett, Dr. Brian and Stephanie Carter, Kevin and Melissa Fredricks,

Kittie Rose, Rickey Smiley, Gerald and Tammi Haddon,

Montell and Kristin Jordan, Laterras and Ashley Whitfield, and Dr. Dante’ Quick   

Tamela Mann at Women's Empowerment

Tamela Mann celebrates her 13th No. 1 single on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with “Live Breathe Fight,” solidifying her as the most chart-topping female artist in gospel music history—tying Kirk Franklin. The powerful anthem of faith and resilience marks her third chart-topper from the award-winning album Live Breathe Fight.

David and Tamela Mann

Tamela now hits the road with her husband, David Mann, for the David & Tamela Mann: The Love & Relationship Tour, blending music, laughter, and real-life relationship wisdom.

Tour Dates:

  • April 10 – Houston
  • April 11 – San Antonio
  • April 12 – Dallas
  • April 14 – Memphis
  • April 15 – Montgomery
  • April 16 – Charlotte
  • April 17 – Atlanta
  • April 19 – Durham
  • April 21 – Norfolk
  • April 24 – Newark
  • April 25 – National Harbor
  • April 26 – Philadelphia
  • April 28 – Louisville
  • April 29 – Indianapolis
  • May 1 – St. Louis
  • May 3 – Kansas City

With special guests appearing on select dates, the tour promises an uplifting experience celebrating love, faith, and lasting relationships.

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