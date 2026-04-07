AARP Indiana Focuses on Statewide Push to Stop Scams

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INDIANAPOLIS — As fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated, AARP Indiana is dedicating the month of April to arming Hoosiers with the tools they need to fight back.

The organization officially launched 2026 Fraud Awareness Month, a statewide initiative featuring a blend of in-person shred days, educational webinars, and even virtual movie screenings to highlight the devastating impact of financial exploitation.

The push for awareness comes at a critical time. While scammers target people of all ages, experts warn that older adults often face the steepest consequences.

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“For older adults in particular, the impact of fraud is often devastating,” said Addison Pollock, Director of Community Engagement for AARP Indiana. “Savings disappear, which means their financial independence is threatened.”

AARP leaders emphasize that while the threat is growing, falling victim is not a foregone conclusion. “Fraud is not inevitable,” added Emily Gorman, Director of Community Engagement for AARP Indiana. “Through education and community engagement, we can reduce risk and help people feel more confident protecting themselves.”

The awareness month builds on recent legislative momentum at the Statehouse. Indiana recently became a national leader in consumer protection with the passage of House Enrolled Act 1116.

The law bans cryptocurrency kiosks— often called crypto ATMs— which have become a preferred tool for criminals. Scammers frequently use these machines to pressure victims into making fast, irreversible transactions before they have time to realize they are being conned.

How to Get Involved: April Events

AARP Indiana is offering several ways for residents to protect their information and learn the red flags of a scam.

Free Community Shred Days

To prevent identity theft, residents can safely dispose of sensitive documents at four locations on the following dates:

April 10 (Evansville): 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT (551 North Boeke Road)

April 11 (Fort Wayne): 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET (2536 East Tillman Road)

April 11 (Gary): 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT (2457 Massachusetts Street)

April 11 (Indianapolis): 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET (7225 Winton Drive)

Virtual “Movies for Grownups”

In a creative twist, AARP is hosting virtual screenings of famous heist and con-artist films to spark conversations about fraud:

April 10: Ocean’s Eleven

April 17: Catch Me If You Can

April 24: The Beekeeper

Educational Series

Additional programming includes the Hoosier Scam Report webinar series and local in-person workshops in Carmel, Greenwood, and Evansville.

Need Help?

If you or a loved one has been targeted by a scam, you can visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at https://www.aarp.org/fraudwatch or find local Indiana resources at https://www.aarp.org/IN.

AARP Indiana Focuses on Statewide Push to Stop Scams was originally published on wibc.com