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Tamela Mann Records 13th Number 1 Single

Live Breathe Fight ties Kirk Franklin for most #1's on Gospel Air Play Charts

Published on April 7, 2026

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68th Grammy Awards
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We have to take a moment to celebrate a truly historic milestone for one of our own. Tamela Mann is out here making history once again, and it is a beautiful thing to witness.

Tamela just secured her 13th No. 1 single on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart with her powerful anthem, “Live Breathe Fight.” This isn’t just another successful record. With this achievement, she officially ties the legend Kirk Franklin for the most No. 1s in the history of the Gospel Airplay chart. This also solidifies her position as the female artist with the most chart-topping singles in the genre’s history.

“Live Breathe Fight” marks the third track from her latest project to reach the top spot. It is a song that speaks directly to the soul, focusing on the resilience and unshakeable faith we need to navigate life’s toughest battles. Tamela continues to show us what it looks like to lead with grace and stay committed to a purpose that is bigger than yourself.

She is also taking that message on the road with her husband, David Mann, for “The Love & Relationship Tour.” They are creating a space for music, laughter, and real conversation, proving that their ministry reaches far beyond the microphone.

Huge congratulations to Tamela Mann for this incredible feat. She continues to set the bar high and serve as a beacon of excellence for the church and the culture alike. We celebrate you, Queen.

Tamela Mann Records 13th Number 1 Single was originally published on praisedc.com

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