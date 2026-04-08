Listen Live
Close
Local

Trump Announces '2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire' Before Iran Deadline

Trump Announces ‘2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire’ Before Iran Deadline

Before his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, President Trump announced a two-week pause on planned military strikes on Iran.

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Source: (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Before his 8 p.m. Eastern deadline, President Trump announced a two-week pause on planned military strikes on Iran.

Trump spoke with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who both urged the President to hold back a “destructive force” that was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East,” Trump said. “We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Trump said the agreement is subject to Iran agreeing to the “complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.” He added the U.S. has already reached its primary military goals and will spend the next two weeks trying to finalize a permanent agreement.

Trump Announces ‘2-Week Double-Sided Ceasefire’ Before Iran Deadline was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

News  |  Zack Linly

NY Underground Railroad Museum Sues Trump Administration Over Grant Cancellation

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Oil Prices Drop, Stock Market Surges Amid Chatter That Iran War Nearing End

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Cory Booker Unveils ‘Keep Your Pay Act’ To Make First $75K Of Income Tax-Free

3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

News  |  Joe Jurado

Plane Crash At LaGuardia Airport Kills Pilots, Injures 41 Others

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close