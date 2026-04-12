Showcasing both lyrical depth and dynamic production, Lecrae used the intimate setting to boldly express his faith through authentic storytelling and artistry

His set featured standout tracks from his catalog, including “Coming in Hot” and “Die for the Party,”

Want to see his Tiny Desk concert? Here it goes.

Lecrae: Tiny Desk Concert

Trailblazing artist Lecrae made history as the first Christian rapper to perform at NPR headquarters, delivering a powerful and unapologetic Tiny Desk performance.

Showcasing both lyrical depth and dynamic production, Lecrae used the intimate setting to boldly express his faith through authentic storytelling and artistry. His set featured standout tracks from his catalog, including “Coming in Hot” and “Die for the Party,” highlighting his signature fusion of faith-driven messages and contemporary hip-hop.

The performance further cements Lecrae’s influence as a pioneer in the genre, continuing to push boundaries while staying rooted in purpose and conviction.

Wanna see his Tiny Desk concert? Here you go!