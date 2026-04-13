Source: Michael Patton / Michael Patton Photography 10 Facts You Might Not Know About Babyface When you think about R&B legends who shaped the sound of an entire era, Babyface is at the top of that list. From hit records to behind-the-scenes songwriting, his impact runs deep—especially for Indiana. Here are 10 facts that might surprise you 👇🏾

1. He’s a True Indianapolis Native Babyface was born and raised in Indianapolis, making him one of the city’s most influential music figures ever.

2. His Real Name Isn’t Babyface His birth name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds—“Babyface” came from his youthful appearance early in his career.

3. He Was Discovered by a Funk Legend Early in his career, he was mentored by Bootsy Collins, who helped him break into the industry.

4. He Co-Founded a Legendary Record Label Alongside L.A. Reid, he co-founded LaFace Records, which helped launch artists like Usher and Toni Braxton.

5. He Helped Define 90s R&B Babyface wrote and produced countless hits that shaped the sound of the 90s, including songs for Boyz II Men, Whitney Houston, and Madonna.

6. He Has Won Over a Dozen Grammys Babyface has won 13 Grammy Awards, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest producers and songwriters of all time.

7. He Wrote “End of the Road” He co-wrote and produced “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men, which held the record for longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 at the time.

8. He Played Guitar on Many of His Hits Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Not only does he sing and produce—Babyface is also a skilled guitarist and often plays on his own records.

9. He Has Hollywood Connections He contributed to soundtracks for films like Waiting to Exhale, working closely with Whitney Houston and other stars.

10. He Continues to Influence Today’s Artists Modern artists still sample and study his work, and he continues to collaborate with new generations, keeping his sound relevant.