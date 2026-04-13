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Step Into Your Calling With Confidence | Dr Willie Jolley

Discover how to embrace your purpose and step into your true calling with confidence, according to renowned motivational speaker Dr. Willie Jolley.

Published on April 13, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Step Into Your Calling With Confidence”

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. 


Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I’m sharing more tips from the book this week. In the book, I wrote that in order to win, you must make a conscious, determined decision to take action and then add the power of desire. Desire separates the men from the boys, the women from the girls, and the achievers from the mere wishers. Desire is the item that some call the little extra that makes the big difference. You gotta want to make your dreams a reality. And if you’re gonna want to achieve greatness, you gotta want it bad. You have got to want to do all that God made you to do and be all that God made you to be. And you gotta want to win. If you want it bad enough, you can win.

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Step Into Your Calling With Confidence | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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