Source: WISH-TV

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A restaurant was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to the Crawfordsville Fire Department.

The restaurant, Swick’s Creekside BBQ, formerly known as Creekside Lodge, is located on Lafayette Avenue. That’s near Sugar Creek and Covington Street.

The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy flames extending through the roof. Although the fire was extinguished by approximately 2 a.m., firefighters have declared the building a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“While we are heartbroken to confirm that the building and its contents are a total loss,” Joe and Candace Swick, Steve Tomamichel, and the entire Swick Team said on social media. “We are holding tight to what matters most, our people are safe and this community has already began wrapping its arms around us.”

The team also announced that their downtown location, which is Swick’s Kitchen & Emporium, will be closed this week. However, all existing catering orders will be fulfilled as planned. They expressed a firm intention to rebuild.

“This is a difficult moment for our family and our team, and we would deeply appreciate your prayers as we begin to process what comes next,” the team said.

Fire Destroys Barbecue in Crawfordsville was originally published on wibc.com