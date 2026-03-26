10 Black Astronauts Who Have Been To Space
- Here are 10 remarkable Black astronauts who have journeyed into the final frontier, continuing the legacy of Black pioneers in space.
- Black astronauts have broken barriers, redefining what's possible and inspiring future generations of space explorers.
In just one week, the first crewed mission to the Moon in over 50 years will lift off, marking a monumental step for space exploration. Black astronaut Victor J. Glover is among the four astronauts selected for this historic mission. Scheduled for launch on April 1, NASA’s Artemis II mission will send Glover and his crew on a 10-day journey around the Moon before returning to Earth.
This mission will be the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program and its cutting-edge spacecraft, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule. It will also be the first time humans have ventured beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972, ushering in a new era of space exploration, according to reports.
Victor J. Glover: A Trailblazer pilot for the Artemis II Moon Mission.
Victor J. Glover, who joined NASA as an astronaut in 2013, is assigned as the pilot for Artemis II, according to a biography on NASA’s website. His role is pivotal in guiding this groundbreaking mission, which aims to test the spacecraft systems and mission operations needed for future lunar landings. While Artemis I successfully demonstrated Orion’s capabilities in an uncrewed flight around the Moon in 2022, Artemis II will take the next step, carrying astronauts aboard and pushing human exploration beyond the boundaries of low Earth orbit.
What will Glover and his team do while aboard the Artemis II?
Throughout the mission, Glover and his fellow astronauts will travel thousands of miles beyond the Moon, exposing them to deep-space radiation, while also testing essential systems such as life support, navigation, and communications under real-world conditions. Artemis II will not land on the lunar surface, but it serves as a vital precursor to the Artemis program’s ultimate goal: returning astronauts to the Moon to establish a sustainable presence by the decade’s end, the Space.com website notes.
Before this monumental mission, Glover made history as part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). As a flight engineer during Expedition 64, Glover spent 168 days aboard the ISS, contributing to scientific research, technology demonstrations, and participating in four spacewalks. His experience in space has prepared him well for the challenges ahead on Artemis II, where his expertise and leadership will be crucial as the mission embarks on uncharted territory.
Black astronauts have changed the space game.
Victor J. Glover’s journey to the Moon represents not just his personal achievements but also a major milestone for diversity and inclusion in space exploration. It represents perseverance, ambition, and serves as a reminder that the stars are within reach for all who dare to dream big.
Glover is part of a vast pool of Black astronauts who have not only stepped into that unknown but have redefined what is possible for future space explorers. Early trailblazers broke barriers in an era when opportunities were limited and representation was scarce. They trained harder, pushed further, and proved that excellence knows no boundaries. Their achievements opened doors for the next generation of scientists, engineers, pilots, and dreamers who now see space as a place where they belong.
Here are 10 remarkable Black astronauts who have journeyed into the final frontier.
1. Guion “Guy” Bluford Jr.
On Aug. 30, 1983, Bluford made history as the first African American in space during the STS-8 mission. He went on to complete a total of four shuttle missions, where he served as a mission specialist.
2. Dr. Mae Jemison
On Sept. 12, 1992, Dr. Jemison broke barriers by becoming the first Black woman in space, serving as a mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavour.
3. Dr. Bernard Harris Jr.
In 1995, Harris became the first African American to walk in space, marking a significant achievement in the history of space exploration.
4. Ronald McNair
A physicist and astronaut, McNair became the second African American to journey into space in 1984. McNair was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1978 and first flew on STS 41-B, logging 191 hours in space. Tragically, he lost his life in the 1986 Challenger disaster.
5. Frederick D. Gregory
Gregory made history as the first African American to pilot and command a space shuttle mission. He later served as NASA’s deputy administrator.
6. Charles F. Bolden Jr.
A former Marine Corps general, Bolden flew on four shuttle missions before being appointed the 12th administrator of NASA, where he shaped the agency’s future.
7. Michael P. Anderson
Anderson, who perished on Feb. 1, 2003, in the tragic Columbia disaster, was an astronaut aboard the shuttle Columbia during its final mission.
8. Jeanette J. Epps
Epps was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2009. After completing rigorous astronaut candidate training, including technical and scientific briefings, spacewalk preparation, robotics, T-38 flight training, and wilderness survival, she was chosen for her first spaceflight. Dr. Epps launched to the International Space Station on March 3, 2024, as a mission specialist on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission and successfully landed in October of that year, completing an eight-month mission. Dr. Epps retired from NASA on May 30, 2025, after 16 years of service to the agency.
9. Joan E. Higginbotham
Joan E. Higginbotham, a distinguished NASA astronaut, flew as a mission specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery on mission STS-116, which launched on December 9, 2006. During this 13-day mission, she operated the International Space Station’s robotic arm and made history as the third African American woman to travel into space.
10. Stephanie D. Wilson
Stephanie D. Wilson, a veteran NASA astronaut, has flown to space three times, logging over 42 days in space. Her missions included STS-121 (2006), STS-120 (2007), and STS-131 (2010), all aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. As a mission specialist and robotic arm operator, she played a key role in the assembly of the International Space Station and in supplying critical resources to the station.
Wilson is the second African American woman to fly in space, and she holds the record for the most time spent in space by a female African American astronaut. She is also part of NASA’s Artemis program, poised to continue her legacy of trailblazing achievements in space exploration.
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10 Black Astronauts Who Have Been To Space was originally published on newsone.com