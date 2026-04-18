PJ Morton's new double album reflects his musical identity, combining R&B and gospel influences.

The album is split into two distinct yet complementary experiences, exploring duality and unity.

Listen to the 2 lead singles Mutual (Sat Nite) & Mercy (Sun Morning)

PJ Morton Announces New Double Album Out June 19th:

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning

One Half R&B, One Half Gospel

PJ Morton has built an extraordinary career recording music across the globe—from Africa to Louisiana—earning six GRAMMY® Awards along the way, including wins for Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Gospel Album. Whether performing with a lone piano or a full orchestra, Morton has graced stages ranging from church sanctuaries to the Super Bowl Halftime Show. As a longtime member of Maroon 5, he has topped pop charts while also collaborating with a wide range of legendary artists and institutions. Yet, until now, he had never created a project that fully reflects the depth of his artistry, identity, and musical influences.

That changes on June 19, 2026, with the release of Saturday Night, Sunday Morning, a groundbreaking double album that captures both sides of Morton’s musical journey. The project is split into two distinct yet complementary experiences: Saturday Night, rooted in R&B, and Sunday Morning, centered in Gospel. Each side features nine original tracks that flow seamlessly together, breaking down the barriers between genres, cultures, and sounds.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the album, Morton shares:

“I was always made to choose. Growing up in church, I loved gospel music—you could feel it in your soul. But R&B and soul music got me too. There was always this unspoken rule that you had to choose one or the other. But is that a true reflection of life? Are we all one thing all the time? … I didn’t want to choose this time. I’m both Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.”

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Written and produced by Morton, the album stands as one of the most ambitious releases of his career, continuing a legacy of musical bridge-building pioneered by icons like Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Sharing its title with his memoir, the project reflects themes of unity and duality, independence and connection, exploration and introspection. It was recorded at his historic Studio In The Country in Bogalusa, Louisiana. In a remarkable coincidence, both halves of the album run exactly 29 minutes and 14 seconds.

Saturday Night, Sunday Morning also features special guests Keyon Harrold and Rukhsana Merrise, alongside the rich blend of strings, horns, and live instrumentation that will accompany Morton on tour later this year.

Fans can catch PJ Morton live at major events including the French Quarter Festival, Atlanta Jazz Festival, AFRAM Festival, and performances at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, as well as his highly anticipated solo debut at Rock in Rio, with more dates to be announced soon.

Listen to Mutual ( Saturday Nite)

Listen to Mercy (Sunday morning)