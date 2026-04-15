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Are You Willing to Fight for Your Dreams? | Dr Willie Jolley

Discover the power of perseverance in pursuing your aspirations with Dr. Willie Jolley's insights.

Published on April 15, 2026

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Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Are You Willing to Fight for Your Dreams?”

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on Success, which features a number of Hall of Fame speakers. I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to those messages, I am sharing more tips from the book this week. In the book, I wrote that success is like making a soup. 


You start with your dream, stir in action, then you add desire. How bad do you want it? Years ago, I spoke at a school and met a big guy who told me he wanted to be a professional football player. I asked him if he wanted it badly enough to run up a mountain with a hundred-pound weight on his back like Walter Payton used to do, the great Chicago Bears running back. The young man said, “No, I don’t want to do that.” And I told him that great achievers always have great desire. How bad do you want to achieve your dreams? That’s the question you must answer.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Are You Willing to Fight for Your Dreams? | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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