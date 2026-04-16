Gold Medalist Simone Biles Inaugurates Signature Restaurant At IAH

Source: Tim Clayton / Getty

HOUSTON – Gymnastics legend Simone Biles has officially unveiled her signature restaurant, Taste of Gold, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The restaurant opened Tuesday, March 24, in Biles’ hometown.

A Signature Dining Experience in Terminal A

Taste of Gold is an upscale café located in Terminal A near Gate A8.

The space features décor inspired by Biles’ iconic gymnastics career, giving travelers a sense of her journey and personality.

“As a frequent traveler, I am thrilled to partner with Athlete Playermaker Group to help create a place for people to relax and share meals during their travels through my hometown airport,” said Simone Biles.

“Whether you’re a fan of gymnastics, football or any sport, or just hungry for something yummy before or after your flight, I’d like to welcome you to Taste of Gold the way fans have welcomed me into their hearts over my career.”

Menu Highlights and Biles’ Favorite Dish

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Taste of Gold offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and shareables.

The menu includes Biles’ personal favorite, “Simone’s Skewers,” which can be ordered with chicken, steak, shrimp, or vegetables.

Guests can also enjoy a selection of desserts crafted for travelers on the go.

Airport restaurant specialists Athlete Playmaker Group designed the custom menu.

The group has co-created other restaurant and bar experiences with tier-one athletes in terminals nationwide.

“Airports are the front door to a city, but too often feel interchangeable,” said Athlete Playmaker co-founder Derek Missimo.

“Taste of Gold supports our goal of creating places that feel familiar and local, without sacrificing quality, speed or consistency.”

Art, Atmosphere and Local Flair

The restaurant includes multiple televisions around the bar for watching sporting events.

It also features original 3D art by Texas designer Jody Dodson.

Dodson’s hand-crafted and painted wood pieces include gold embellishments that accent Biles’ leotard, tying the space directly to her story.

A Major Moment for Houston Airports

“The opening of Taste of Gold marks a defining moment for our concessions program,” said Francisco Cuellar, chief commercial development officer for Houston Airports.

“To have a global icon like Simone Biles choose Bush Airport for her first restaurant speaks to the strength of this platform and the millions of passengers we serve each year.”

“Taste of Gold captures Houston’s spirit — excellence, energy and ambition — and it raises the bar for what passengers can expect when they travel through IAH,” Cuellar added.

Taste of Gold is now open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Terminal A, Gate A8.

Gold Medalist Simone Biles Inaugurates Signature Restaurant At IAH was originally published on praiserichmond.com