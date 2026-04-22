Marriage Prayer Plan | Love Talk

Dedicate 10 minutes daily to pray with your spouse about your marriage and family.

Cover your children, finances, health, and spiritual growth in your prayers.

Make faith a priority at home by teaching kids to pray and value the church.

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Do You Have A Marriage Prayer Plan?

In today’s “Love Talk” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica asks a direct question: Do you have a marriage prayer plan? She is not talking about long, complicated sessions. She suggests you and your spouse simply give God 10 minutes in the morning or at night. In that time, talk to God about who He is in your marriage and invite Him into every part of your life together.

What To Pray Over Your Home

Erica walks couples through a simple but powerful list. Bless your marriage. Wives, bless your husbands, and husbands, bless your wives. Then, together, cover your children in prayer. Pray for your extended family, your finances, your legacy, your health, and your spiritual growth as a couple, as a family, and as individuals. She encourages you to go deeper than “Bless us, Lord” and call out their mental health, their confidence, and their ability to walk through new doors that feel bigger than them.

Be Intentional And Put It In Writing

Erica shares a practical example from her own home. She and her husband have written down prayer requests, anointed the paper with blessed oil, and asked God to honor those righteous desires. The goal is not to impress people but to live right before God and reflect His love. She warns that it is easy to focus on what people see and forget that God wants a surrendered heart, a surrendered marriage, and surrendered children.

Make Faith Non‑Optional At Home

Erica challenges parents who say they want their kids to “find their own way.” She believes that mindset lets the enemy ride in the driver’s seat. If faith matters to you, it should matter in your house too. That means teaching kids to pray, read the Word, and value church instead of letting screens send the message that church is not important.

Love Begins And Prays At Home

Erica reminds listeners that love starts at home. If you are kind at church but mean at home, ask God to bring that same compassion into your house. She talks about her family’s daily 7:30 a.m. prayer call, where cousins from different states gather, catch up, and always end in prayer. For Erica, prayer changes things and shifts the atmosphere. Her final encouragement is simple: pray first, pray often, and start your marriage prayer plan today.

Thanks for listening!

Marriage Prayer Plan | Love Talk was originally published on getuperica.com