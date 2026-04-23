Source: Emily Metheny; Ryan Fernandez / Emily Metheny; Ryan Fernandez

Kirk Franklin Really Did It This Time

There are moments in music that feel bigger than an award and this is one of them. Kirk Franklin has officially been inducted into the SoundExchange Hall of Fame, solidifying his place as one of the most streamed artists in the organization’s history.

And honestly, it makes sense.

For decades, Kirk Franklin hasn’t just made music he’s shifted culture. From choir stands to global stages, his sound has crossed generations, blended genres, and brought gospel music into spaces it had never reached before. Whether you grew up on his early hits or discovered him through newer records, his influence is undeniable.

This recognition from SoundExchange speaks to more than just numbers. It reflects impact. Franklin’s music has inspired millions, offering hope, faith, and real-life encouragement in a way that feels both personal and powerful. And in true Kirk fashion, he didn’t take the moment for himself alone—he shared the honor with supporters of gospel music everywhere, reminding us that this journey has always been bigger than one artist.

As a member of SoundExchange, Franklin also benefits from the organization’s advocacy work, including the collection of neighboring rights royalties worldwide—ensuring artists are recognized and compensated for their contributions on a global scale.

And he’s not slowing down. His recent album, Father’s Day, continues to make waves, even earning a Grammy nomination another testament to his consistency and creativity. With upcoming performances scheduled in New Orleans and London, it’s clear that Kirk Franklin’s reach is still expanding.

This isn’t just a win for him it’s a win for gospel music.