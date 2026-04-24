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Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future

Published on April 24, 2026

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Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. – A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future.

One of Indianapolis’s most recognizable neighborhoods will be going through a redesign. The new design for Broad Ripple will include more walk-able trails, public space, and stronger ties to the White River corridor.

The Broad Ripple Village Association has released concept designs that show potential changes to streets, pedestrian areas, and gathering spaces intended to improve safety, support local businesses, and create a more cohesive village experience. The plans also highlight expanded green space, redesigned intersections, and improved connections to nearby trails and parks.

The proposal is part of an ongoing long-range planning effort shaped by community input and design studies aimed at balancing growth with preservation of Broad Ripple’s historic character and cultural identity. The neighborhood, known for its restaurants, nightlife, and access to the Monon Trail, has long been a focal point for redevelopment discussions in Indianapolis.

Authorities involved in the process say the renderings are not final but represent early concepts that will continue to evolve through public feedback and additional meetings. The master plan is intended to serve as a guide for future development decisions over the coming years, shaping how residents and visitors move through and experience the district.

If implemented, the vision would significantly reshape Broad Ripple’s core while attempting to maintain its identity as a lively, walkable urban village.

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign was originally published on wibc.com

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