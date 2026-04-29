Pastor Mike Jr. Scores Eighth No. 1 Hit with “Turn It Around”

Pastor Mike Jr. is a rising star in contemporary Gospel music, known for blending tradition with modern sounds.

His latest hit 'Turn It Around' has resonated nationwide, becoming a staple across radio, churches, and digital platforms.

The One Voyage cruise in 2026 will feature Pastor Mike Jr. alongside other Gospel and R&B greats for a celebration of Black culture.

Source: Pastor Mike Jr. / Pastor Mike Jr.

Pastor Mike Jr. (PMJ), the 28-time Stellar Award winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist, continues his historic run in Gospel music with his latest achievement: his eighth No. 1 single on the Billboard Gospel National Airplay chart. His newest hit, “Turn It Around,” has captivated audiences nationwide, further cementing his position as one of the most influential voices in contemporary Gospel music today.

“Turn It Around” delivers a powerful message of faith, resilience, and divine intervention, resonating deeply with listeners during uncertain times. With its uplifting lyrics and signature PMJ energy, the song has become a staple across radio, churches, and digital platforms. The chorus, “God’s gon’ turn it around. He’s gon’ turn it around,” has inspired countless listeners to trust in God’s ability to transform even the most challenging situations. Pastor Mike Jr. describes the song as “a declaration” of hope and faith, saying, “No matter what it looks like, God has the power to turn any situation around.”

RELATED STORY: My First Time: Pastor Mike Jr. Shares The Story Of Finding His Purpose

The success of “Turn It Around” is a testament to PMJ’s unique ability to blend traditional Gospel roots with modern production and culturally relevant messaging. Dubbed “The New King of Urban Inspiration,” Pastor Mike Jr. has built an undeniable connection with a new generation of listeners while maintaining the integrity of the Gospel genre. His breakout single “B!G” was Billboard’s #1 Gospel Airplay Song of 2020, and his continued chart dominance reflects his musical excellence and unwavering commitment to ministry.

Pastor Mike Jr. Set to Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

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Adding to the excitement, Pastor Mike Jr. is set to perform on the highly anticipated One Voyage cruise, a celebration of music, culture, and community. Departing from Miami, Florida, on October 26, 2026, and returning on November 1, 2026, the cruise promises an unforgettable experience aboard the luxurious Resilient Lady. Fans can look forward to hearing “Turn It Around” live, along with other hits from PMJ’s impressive catalog.

The One Voyage cruise boasts an all-star lineup, including Gospel greats like Jekalyn Carr and Jonathan McReynolds, alongside R&B legends such as Keith Sweat and Karyn White. Comedy and hip-hop fans will also enjoy performances by D.L. Hughley, Rick Ross, and T.I., making this event a true celebration of Black culture and entertainment.

RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

How to Book Your Cabin

For those eager to join this one-of-a-kind experience, cabins are available for purchase now. Visit the official One Voyage website to secure your spot and prepare for a week of unforgettable performances, fellowship, and fun. Whether you’re a longtime Gospel fan or simply looking for an enriching getaway, the One Voyage cruise is the perfect opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and celebrate the best in music and ministry.

Reserve your cabin today by visiting the One Voyage Cruise Website or call 214-495-1963 to secure your cabin for the ultimate party at sea benefiting HBCUs.

Get ready to dance, laugh, and celebrate aboard the One Voyage Cruise 2026!

FOR MORE INFO AND TO RECEIVE A CALL BACK FROM ONE OF THE CRUISE TEAM MEMBERS, PLEASE LEAVE YOUR INFORMATION BELOW!

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Pastor Mike Jr. Scores Eighth No. 1 Hit with “Turn It Around” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com