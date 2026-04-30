Source: WISH-TV

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A school bus carrying over 20 students collided with a car in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime before 8 a.m., involving a Dodge Durango and a South Putnam Community School Corporation bus. The school bus driver was identified as 69-year-old Gerald Skoog from Greencastle. The car driver was identified as 47-year-old Mellissa Church from Fillmore.

State Police say the bus was on the way to South Putnam High School before the crash. No students needed to be taken to a hospital.

Both vehicles were towed, and then the bus was taken to South Putnam Community School Corporation for an inspection.

School Bus and Vehicle Collide in Putnam County was originally published on wibc.com