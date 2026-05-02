Hart shares lessons and challenges of raising four kids with no parenting blueprint

Audiobook blends Hart's signature humor with deeply personal reflections on fatherhood

Goal is to redefine the Hart legacy through presence, love, and mentorship

Kevin Hart Tackles Parenting in the Audible Original

“Kids Make Me Angry”

Audible has announced Kids Make Me Angry, a new Audible Original from global entertainment star Kevin Hart, set to release June 4. The project marks Hart’s third collaboration with Audible, following the success of The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success and Monsters and How to Tame Them.

Part memoir and part parenting survival guide, Kids Make Me Angry blends Hart’s signature humor with deeply personal reflections on more than two decades of fatherhood. The audiobook traces his journey from growing up with an absent father to becoming a devoted parent of four, offering listeners an honest and often hilarious look at the realities of raising children.

“I had no blueprint for being a dad, so I had to figure it out on my own,” Hart shared. “I wasn’t always perfect, but I showed up 100% of the time. In this Audible Original, I’m getting real about the last 21 years—the chaos, the lessons, the moments that broke me and built me back up.”

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The audiobook is structured around eight defining phases of parenthood, capturing everything from early uncertainty to the challenges of letting go as children grow older. Along the way, Hart recounts unforgettable moments—from teaching life lessons after discovering stolen toys in his child’s backpack to rescuing his son from a poolside accident, navigating tough conversations with his teenagers, and celebrating his daughter’s academic achievements.

Shaped by his own upbringing, Hart views fatherhood as an opportunity to redefine legacy. His goal: to transform the meaning of the Hart name into one rooted in presence, love, and mentorship. Releasing just ahead of Father’s Day, Kids Make Me Angry delivers a timely reminder that great parenting is built on consistency, not perfection.

“Kevin Hart is a force in audio,” said Kate Navin, Head of Creative Development, North America at Audible. “His honesty, timing, and storytelling continue to resonate with listeners, and this project is his most personal yet.”

Hart’s growing catalog on Audible—including his bestselling memoir I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons—has earned widespread acclaim and a loyal audience. With Kids Make Me Angry, he brings that same unfiltered storytelling style to one of his most meaningful roles: fatherhood.

The release joins Audible’s expanding lineup of original content from top creators, including projects from Jay Shetty, Kenya Barris, and Kerry Washington, among others.