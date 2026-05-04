The One-Day Money Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley

The one-day mindset limits people to thinking only about today, lacking savings and financial planning.

Moving beyond survival mode enables investing in the future and creating generational wealth.

Educate yourself, set long-term goals, and share financial knowledge to uplift your community.

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Breaking Free From the One-Day Money Mindset

Are you ready to change your financial future? We all want to build wealth and uplift our community. However, true financial empowerment starts in the mind. Dr. Willie Jolley recently shared a powerful message on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell. He introduced concepts from his new book, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better. He broke down the five money mindsets that shape our financial lives.

The most limiting level is what he calls the “one-day mindset.”

What is the One-Day Money Mindset?

The one-day mindset is a 24-hour perspective on money. People with this mindset think strictly day-to-day. You might see someone standing on the same corner every single day, asking for just enough money to survive until tomorrow.

They repeat this cycle every day because they cannot see past the next 24 hours. Often, people stuck in this cycle lack savings accounts. They do not have banking relationships. They just try to make it through the day.

The Impact on Our Community

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This day-to-day thinking holds many back from reaching their full potential. When you only focus on surviving today, you cannot plan for tomorrow. You cannot invest in your family’s future. You cannot build generational wealth to empower the next generation.

We must celebrate diverse ways of earning, but we must also share the knowledge of how to keep and grow that money. It is time for an inclusive journey toward financial freedom.

How to Move to the Next Level

Dr. Jolley’s goal is to help you elevate your thinking. You can grow to the next financial level. Here are three quick steps to start shifting your mindset today:

1. Educate Yourself

Grab a copy of the book or audiobook, Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better. Delve deeper into the five mindsets. Identify exactly where you currently stand.

2. Think Beyond Today

Start setting weekly or monthly financial goals. Open a basic savings account. Establish a positive relationship with a local bank or credit union.

3. Share the Knowledge

Wealth building is a team effort. Share this message with everyone you know. When one of us rises, we can lift others with us.

Your Best is Yet to Come

You have the power to change your financial story. Visit winwithwillie.com for more tools to help you grow yourself and your wealth. Take action today, break free from the one-day mindset, and remember—your best is yet to come!

The One-Day Money Mindset | Wake Up & Win With Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com